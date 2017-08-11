Miami-Dade County superintendent reveals plans for new school year in address

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ superintendent delivered his back to school address and his big goals for the new school year.

The first day of school for Miami-Dade County students and faculty is just 10 days away, but they’re already fired up.

At the meeting, students showed off their talent before Superintendent Alberto Carvalho delivered his Opening of Schools Address, Friday morning, at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

“Welcome to a new year,” Carvalho said to the crowd. “I’m excited to begin 17-18 alongside the best educators anywhere in the world — you.”

He admitted that beating the last school year’s accomplishments will not be easy. “How do you build on the elimination of F schools? How do you improve on more A schools in Miami-Dade than the statewide percentage?” he asked.

Although the task may not be easy, Carvalho said he and the school board has a plan in place that will help. That includes increasing access to technology for students at school and at home, getting on track to reaching a 90 percent graduation rate and expanding the choice program.

“We are launching 77 new programs in Miami-Dade this year, taking us to close to 900 choice programs in Miami-Dade,” Carvalho said. “That makes us the number one choice district in the country with over 67 percent of our children enrolled in non-traditional schools.”

Carvalho said that funding from Tallahassee has been lacking and hasn’t been allocated fairly among counties, but he said the administration is going to make it work despite the challenges.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is today and will continue to be the highest performing, most successful school system in the history of our nation,” Carvalho said. “That is our mission. That is our vision, and that is our promise to our community.”

School starts on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.