Miami-Dade County Public Schools holds contest to redesign school logo

MIAMI (WSVN) - Think you’ve got what it takes to redesign Miami Dade County Public Schools’ logo? M-DCPS has launched a contest to redesign their logo with a winning prize of $2,500.

M-DCPS has launched the #MDCPSRefresh contest to create a new logo that will embody the district as well as the innovative learning and teaching taking place in Miami-Dade classrooms in 2017.

The logo being used currently is already 15 years old and needs an update.

The contest, open to Florida residents, will earn the winner $2,500 (and bragging rights).

Reimagine @MDCPS’s look and you could win $2,500! Only 10 days left to submit your entry for the #MDCPSRefresh logo re-design contest. pic.twitter.com/rAvnPMAoOp — Miami Dade Schools (@MDCPS) January 17, 2017

Judging will include an initial review by a selection committee and an online vote open to the community to determine finalists.

For more information on contest rules, submission requirements and on how to enter, click here.

