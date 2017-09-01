WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department hosted an open house event for its Bootcamp Second Chance Dog Training Program, Friday morning.

The event featured dogs who have graduated from the program and have since been adopted, as well as new dogs brought in from Animal Services.

We're grateful for the members of the media who came out to cover our Second Chance Open House! More exciting things to come! #MDCRPride pic.twitter.com/AXB4mizX23 — MiamiDadeCorrections (@MDCCorrections) September 1, 2017

Police said the open house gave a “360 scope of the program.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.