SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade officer injured in a wrong-way crash last month is on the road to recovery.

Miami-Dade Officer Carlos Babich was recently released from the hospital, and on Thursday night, he surprised his fellow officers by showing up at a fundraising event in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Babich was struck by a suspected drunk driver traveling in the wrong direction, near Southwest 157th Avenue and 164th Street, May 28.

