Miami-Dade community holds memorial for slain shooting victim

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community gathered by candlelight to mourn a South Florida woman killed by gunfire.

Friends and family held a candlelight memorial in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday night, after the shooting death of 20-year-old Grace Frazier.

A victim who survived the shooting joined the mourners.

Frazier’s relatives said they still want answers.

“This cannot continue on. Ya’ll, come on, have a heart. This cannot go on without being made right with the law and with the family,” said Frazier’s aunt Dorris Harris as she choked back tears.

Frazier was in her car with the surviving victim when they were hit by gunfire, Friday.

The car crashed into a tree on Southwest 218th Street and Southwest 120th Avenue.

Police were back in that area Wednesday night, going door-to-door, hoping to develop new leads in the case.

If you have any information on this deadly shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

