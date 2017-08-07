MIAMI (WSVN) - Political turmoil in Venezuela was the topic of a special Miami-Dade County Commission meeting held Monday night.

The panel condemned the recent elections in the South American country, saying the results President Nicolas Maduro announced were fraudulent. They’re also calling on President Donald Trump to take action to help Venezuelans living in the United States.

“We have to call out to the United States government and the president to please grant temporary protected status to the more than 70,000 Venezuelans that call Miami-Dade County home,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Today during the press conference after special meeting w/ lainmadura @CommBovo @mayorgimenez… https://t.co/8Uq75FJ69U — Jose Pepe Diaz (@CommishDiaz) August 7, 2017

“Miami has always been the epicenter or the refuge for those that are always seeking to get away from governments that work against the better interests of society,” said Miami-Dade Commission Chairman Esteban Bovo.

Venezuelans deserve our compassion & support. Today we passed a reso asking for TPS for those who can't go home. #SOSVenezuela pic.twitter.com/F4O4aJbEug — Chair Esteban Bovo (@CommBovo) August 8, 2017

Tensions continue to rise in Venezuela following the controversial July 30 election. The country’s opposition is calling for a nationwide protest on Tuesday with the intent of bringing the nation to a standstill.

