Miami-Dade commissioners approve sale of land to Beckham group for stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners have approved the sale of county-owned land to the group representing David Beckham to build a soccer stadium, Tuesday.

The group still needs the permission of the City of Miami for the deal to go through.

If approved, the site will be the future site of a Major League Soccer Stadium.

According to Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, the funds from the $9,015,000 purchase will be for the Water and Sewer Department, which currently owns of the piece of land.

