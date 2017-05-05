Miami-Dade commissioner recovering from heart attack

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida politician is recovering from a heart attack, early Friday morning.
The Miami Herald reported that Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez is now stable after suffering a heart attack.
His daughter, Analeen Martinez, has since told reporters that the commissioners is, “good and talking.”
She also posted a thank you on social media for those supporting her family.
