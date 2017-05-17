Miami-Dade Commissioner reaching out to residents regarding new soccer stadium

A Miami-Dade County commissioner called for a meeting, Wednesday, to hear residents’ thoughts over a soccer stadium that may be built in their community near Overtown.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez arrived to the community to “make sure their concerns are taken care of [and] to make sure that the concerns of Commisioner Edmonson, who represents that district, are taken care of.”

In 2014, soccer star David Beckam chose Miami-Dade as the market for his new soccer club, which would bring professional soccer to South Florida. Three years later, Beckam is ready to launch his team and has his sights set on an area in Overtown for a stadium.

“I think the people of Miami-Dade do want professional soccer here and a new stadium that’s going to be privately financed,” said Giménez.

But Beckham’s team must first buy three acres of land in addition to the six acres of land they have already acquired in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Before plans can move forward, the County Commission must first vote to approve that land deal in June.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Audrey Edmonson called a meeting on the matter so that people of her district can voice their concerns.

Her vote depends on whether the needs of those in her district are met by the project, she said. Among those needs are job opportunities.

“I think it’s extremely important because these are the people who live in that community,” said Edmonson. “These are the people who have to be able to withstand the traffic [and] withstand the many people coming into their neighborhood.”

In addition to the millions of dollars needed to acquire the land, about $2 million to $3 million will be needed to launch a team for Major League Soccer.

