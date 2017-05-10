Miami-Dade commissioner officially signs papers to run for Congress

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade commissioner is officially in the running for United States Congress.

Miami-Dade County District Five commissioner Bruno Barriero has finally finished filing the paperwork to run for the District 27 House of Representatives seat.

Barriero will be vying for the seat vacated by outgoing U.S. Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Ros-Lehtinen recently announced plans not to run for re-election in 2018.

