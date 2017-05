MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Commissioner Bruno Barreiro announced he’ll run for congress, Thursday, hoping to replace the retiring Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Barreiro, who has served as a commissioner since 1998, will run to represent Florida’s 27th district.

Republican Ros-Lehtinen announced last weekend that she would not run for re-election in 2018.

