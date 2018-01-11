Miami-Dade College offering free help with tax preparation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Need help filing your taxes? Miami-Dade College has got you covered.

As 2018’s tax season approaches, Miami-Dade College is offering to help low-income individuals and non-English-speaking residents.

The services will be administered by students and staff of Miami-Dade’s School of Business. Organizers said the program was able to secure $2,628,040 in refunds through 2,289 completed tax returns.

This year marks the 25th anniversary that the college has been offering the service through the Internal Revenue’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

Below are the locations where services are being offered. For more information, call 305-237-3151.

MDC’s Kendall Campus (Feb. 6 to April 12, 2018)

11011 S.W. 104 St., Miami 33176

Location: Computer Courtyard, Building 2, Room 2120

Walk-ins: Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tel. 305-237-2502

Additional information: Customers must arrive at least one hour before closing to be served. Languages spoken: English and Spanish.

MDC’s North Campus (Feb. 6 to April 12, 2018)

11380 N.W. 27 Ave., Miami 33167

Building 3, Room 3101 (first floor)

Walk-ins: Monday – Thursday; 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tel. 305-237-1199

Additional information: Customers must arrive at least one hour before closing to be served. Languages spoken: English, Spanish and Creole.

MDC’s Wolfson Campus (Feb. 6 to April 12, 2018)

300 N.E. 2nd Ave., downtown Miami 33132

Room TBA

Walk-ins: Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Tel. 305-237-3151

Additional information: Customers must arrive at least one hour before closing to be served. Languages spoken: English and Spanish.

MDC’s InterAmerican Campus (Feb. 7 to April 11, 2018)

627 S.W. 27 Ave., Miami 33135

Location: Room 3207

Walk-ins: Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tel. 305-237-6484

Additional information: Customers accepted until 3 p.m. Languages spoken: English and Spanish.

MDC’s Homestead Campus (Feb. 10 to April 14, 2018)

500 College Terrace, Homestead 33030

Room D-307

Walk-ins: Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tel. 305-237-5109

Additional information: Customers must arrive at least one hour before closing to be served. Languages spoken: English and Spanish.

MDC’s Hialeah Campus (Feb. 13 to April 10, 2018)

1776 W. 49 St., Hialeah 33012

Room 2413

Walk-ins: Tuesdays, 4 – 7 p.m.

Tel. 305-237-1199

Additional information: Customers must arrive at least one hour before closing to be served. Languages spoken: English and Spanish.

