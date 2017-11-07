Miami-Dade, Broward residents wait in long lines as post-Irma food assistance resumes

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Almost two months after Hurricane Irma affected Florida, the organization Food for Florida continues to offer assistance to South Florida residents.

Thousands lined up at both venues: the BB&T Center in Sunrise and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Lines have moved more efficiently due to distribution being done alphabetically, as follows:

Tuesday: A-F

Wednesday: G-P

Thursday: Q-Z

Officials said both locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will help residents sign-up for Florida’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) until Thursday.

Some residents at Hard Rock Stadium said they woke up at the crack of dawn for a good spot in line. “I woke up around 2:30 a.m.,” said recipient Victor Ballon. “I got here about 3:15 a.m.”

Another man said he was in line with his godmother, Juanita Brunson, at 3 a.m. “During the hurricane, we lost a lot of food,” said Brunson. “It really would help.”

Ballon said that the lines are not surprising. “It’s definitely something we need, and we’re willing to go ahead and make these lines since 3 in the morning to go ahead and get this.”

At the BB&T Center, some residents got in line on Monday night. “Some people were here at 7:45 last night,” said a resident.

Another resident said the lines were much smoother this time. “Second time around, first time was chaotic in HIllsboro Beach,” said the unnamed resident. “This time is much more organized.”

7News caught up with some that received their cards, Tuesday afternoon. “I am not hitting the gym today,” said Ballon. “That’s all I’m gonna say. I already did my work-out. I did my two miles, my three miles. I’m good, but it was worth it.”

“It went smooth and quickly,” said another man. “Piece of cake.”

Juan Castro and his father arrived at the BB&T Center at 2 a.m., Tuesday, and were out before 9 a.m. “It’s super fast,” said Castro. “You just gotta kinda sign your pre-application and then they take you down to the arena, and that’s about it. They ask you a few questions, and that’s it.”

Department of Children and Families’ Beatriz Lopez said the three-day event was created in response to their previous work in South Florida post-Irma. “Thanks to the extraordinary response to our last event, we were able to apply to USDA for more sites and more days,” she said .”We decided to do this mega-site.”

Officials recommend residents pre-register online and that they bring identification, their Social Security number and date of birth of everyone in their household.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.