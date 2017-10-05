Miami-Dade, Broward residents battle King Tide flooding

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - King Tides have begun affecting both Miami-Dade and Broward continues, Thursday, as heavy downpours also continue.

In Miami Beach, residents experienced more flooding than expected. Along the 5300 block of Collins Avenue, those on their early morning commute drove through tall water.

“The good news is we have in excess of 40 temporary pumps out around the city,” said Miami Beach Assistant City Manager Eric Carpenter.

However, the pump system has not solved every neighborhood’s issues, as many were seen struggling with heavily-flooded areas. “We’re gonna see some tidal flooding over the next couple of days,” said Carpenter. “Rainfall on top of that, and these heavy east winds are really piling the water up in Biscayne Bay.”

Miami Beach released a notice for residents to be wary of King Tide flowing, and the City of Miami did the same. A map showing areas that need to be concerned throughout October was released, as well, by officials.

City officials added that everybody should be prepared and remain safe in low-lying areas. “With a little bit of debris left from Hurricane Irma, you may not see things that are under the water,” said Carpenter. “Try not to drive in standing water if you see it. Take your time. Be patient out there.”

In Dania Beach, water was beginning to recede, but lots of flooding remained. Neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale also received the brunt of heavy rains and flooded streets.

Some commuters were stuck, as water affected plenty of cars that sit lower to the ground. Andre Tate, a tow truck driver for Broward Towing, assisted a woman whose Ford was stuck.

The woman said she was on her way to work when the front-end of her vehicle began to sink below the water.

Luckily, Tate was in the right place at the right time. “We try to do the best we can, you know?” he said. “See somebody stuck like that, try to get ’em out. It’s dangerous, but we try to do the best we can.”

