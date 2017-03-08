Miami-Dade Animal Services to host pet vaccination event at MDC Kendall Campus

MIAMI (WSVN) - As a result of the confirmed rabies alert in the Kendall area, Miami-Dade Animal Services will be hosting a pet vaccination event at Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus, Thursday.

Miami-Dade Animal Services’ Mobile Animal Clinic will be stationed on campus, which is located at 11011 S.W. 104th Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide rabies vaccines and rabies booster vaccines for both dogs and cats for only $15.

Low-cost vaccine packages will also be offered, which includes the DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvo) and Bordetella vaccines for dogs at $35 and the FRCPC (feline rhinotracheitis, calici, and panleukopenia) vaccine for cats at $20.

Microchips will also be available for $15.

No appointment is necessary. All pets receiving a vaccine must be a minimum of eight weeks old and have on a leash and collar or be in a carrier.

Furthermore, pet owners must present valid identification that reflects a Miami-Dade County address.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.