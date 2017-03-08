Miami-Dade Animal Services needs “kitten cuddlers”

MIAMI (WSVN) - This might be the best volunteer opportunity ever: Miami-Dade Animal Services is in need of “kitten cuddlers” to help take care of newborn kittens in their care.

MDAS says their new Kitten Cuddlers program will provide training to volunteers on how to bottle feed and care for the baby cats. Cuddlers will foster the kittens, and receive care kits that include heating pads, feeding bottles, and a kitten milk replacer.

“Abandoned newborn kittens are an unfortunate rite of spring and we need the help of the community,” said Alex Muñoz, Director of Miami-Dade Animal Services. “Engaging and empowering the community to play an active role is a key component of our lifesaving efforts.”

MDAS will schedule veterinary visits for the kittens, who will receive booster vaccines and wellness care until they reach adoption age.

To become a Kitten Cuddler Foster parent, send an email to asdfoster@miamidade.gov and write “Kitten Cuddler” in the subject line. Training sessions will take place every Saturday at 1 p.m.

“Kitten Cuddlers will receive kitten care supplies and the joy that comes from saving a precious little animal’s life,” MDAS says.

