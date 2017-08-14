Miami-Dade and Broward Catholic schools to release students early for eclipse

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami has announced that students in their elementary and high schools in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be released early for the upcoming solar eclipse.

According to a press release, students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m., on Aug. 21, before the eclipse.

It is unknown if public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward will do the same.

We are awaiting word from @MDCPS and @browardschools – how will public schools handle the eclipse? — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) August 14, 2017

According to NASA, this will be the first solar eclipse that will cross the entire continental United States in 99 years.

According to TimeandDate.com, the eclipse will begin in South Florida at 1:26 p.m., with the maximum coverage taking place at 2:58 p.m.

