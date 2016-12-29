Miami Critical Mass bike ride planned for Friday evening

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Critical Mass, a cycling event that brings locals together to ride bikes through the streets of Miami, is heading south to the streets of Little Havana and Coral Gables this Friday.

Cyclists who tag along with Miami Critical Mass will be riding through Little Havana, West Flagler, Coral Gables, Miracle Mile, Coral Way, Shenandoah, The Roads, Brickell, and Downtown Miami.

Friday’s ride starts at 7:15 p.m. at Government Center, and the distance is approximately 13 miles.

Police advise residents and those who plan on traveling to the affected areas to plan accordingly, since the event will affect traffic for roughly two hours.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Miami Critical Mass – Friday, December 30th, pedals up 7:15pm🎄🎅⛄ https://t.co/h3r9e3UXXF pic.twitter.com/AEIl5k040b — The Miami Bike Scene (@MiamiBikeScene) December 27, 2016

Riders should be aware beforehand of street construction on W. Flagler Street, where only two lanes will be open. Critical Mass advises those riding to obey all road closed signage and not ride on any closed lanes.

Critical Mass occurs on the last Friday of every month.

For more information about Friday’s event or Miami Critical Mass, visit www.themiamibikescene.com.

