MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to cap a gas leak in Miami after, officials said, construction workers accidentally broke an underground line, Monday.

The workers cracked the line near Northwest 64th Street and Seventh Avenue. 7Skyforce HD hovered above as gas leaked from the line and crews dug around it to make all the repairs.

Officials said a few nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

