Miami couple return home after collision with drunk driver

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An injured Miami detective and his wife have returned home following a head-on collision while on vacation.

Caro and Tony Torres arrived at Miami International Airport to continue their road to recovery, Wednesday.

The couple had been recovering in a Tennessee hospital after their motorcycle collided with a drunk driver in early August.

The driver who hit them was charged with DUI.

