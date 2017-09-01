Miami cop bitten by stray dog

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer was bitten by a dog while on duty in Overtown, Wednesday.

The male officer was searching for a person wanted on a narcotics charge, when the stray dog clamped down on his leg.

The officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with two puncture wounds to the left thigh.

The suspect he was looking for was eventually caught.

