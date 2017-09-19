MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As the number of South Florida families and businesses without power continued to dwindle over the weekend, a house of worship made a generous gesture to those crews responsible for turning the lights back on.

Some members of Hope Church of Christ in Miami showed their appreciation for all the men and women working around the clock to restore electricity.

On Sunday, more than 100 Florida Power and Light workers in Miami Gardens were treated to a hot meal.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.