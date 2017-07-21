Miami Children’s Museum summer campers go indoor skydiving

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Campers from Miami Children’s Museum had the chance to go skydiving without the need of an airplane.

The group of 100 campers headed to iFLY in Davie and experienced what it feels like to free fall in the indoor skydiving business.

The program takes the kids on field trips every Friday — to places that focus on science, technology, engineering and math.

