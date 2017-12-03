Miami Children’s Museum hosts toy drive for children in Puerto Rico

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several South Florida organizations teamed up, Saturday, to send holiday gifts to children in Puerto Rico who are still affected by Hurricane Irma.

The Miami Children’s Museum hosted a toy drive in partnership with WSVN, Spirit Airlines, Operation Puerto Rico Gift-Lift and Caleb and Calder Sloan’s Awesome Foundation to fly some holiday cheer to children in Puerto Rico.

Three donated Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 flights would be filled with toys and sent overseas. The first 500 people to donate gifts worth at least $20 are granted free admission to the museum.

Channel 7’s own Alex de Armas, Belkys Nerey and Craig Stevens lent some helping hands to the drive.

