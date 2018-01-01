Miami car crash witnesses aid driver, passenger

MIAMI (WSVN) - Good Samaritans lent a helping hand to two people inside a car that, officials said, slammed into a building in Miami.

According to investigators, the car went through a fence and slammed into an apartment building in the area of Northwest 17th Street and Third Avenue, Monday morning.

Other witnesses joined the good Samaritans as they ran to render aid to the victims.

“When we got down here, the car started smoking from the inside, and pulled them out to make sure they were safe,” said good Samaritan Gene.

Paramedics transported the man and woman inside the vehicle to a nearby hospital.

Police believe the driver was speeding and lost control.

