Miami building evacuated due to gas leak

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters are evacuating a building in Miami after, officials said, a construction crew cut a pipe in the street and caused a gas leak.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the gas leak along the 1000 block of Northwest Fifth Street in Miami, just before 5 p.m.

Officials s aid the gas leak caused high carbon monoxide levels, prompting the evacuation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.