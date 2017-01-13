Miami Beach worker falls 5 stories at construction site

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker fell five stories from a building in Miami Beach, Friday morning.

According to Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue, the worker fell, just after 9 a.m., at the construction site, near 100 Lincoln Road. Police said the worker was transported to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center.

