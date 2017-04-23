Miami Beach temple hosts Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders and officials from a variety of religious backgrounds attended a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony, Sunday night, amidst a rise in anti-Semitism.

The ceremony at Temple Beth Sholom commemorated the millions of people killed in the Holocaust.

In the wake of a recent rise in hate crimes and anti-Semitism, Sunday’s event was attended by people from several religious backgrounds, all of them promoting interfaith tolerance.

“In this year with the hyper-polarization of our community and country we felt that lessons of the Holocaust really had relevance way beyond the Jewish community,” said Jacob Solomon, president of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

The event, which was highly secured, proceeded without incident.

