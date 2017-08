MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Good news, beachgoers: It’s safe to swim again in Miami Beach.

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday lifted its swimming advisory for North Beach, near 73rd Street, due to satisfactory microbial water test results.

The advisory had been in effect since Wednesday, when the area did not meet quality standards.

