Miami Beach security guard calls police after witnessing suspicious act

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A security guard called police after he saw someone suspicious come out from under a parked car on Miami Beach.

The security guard said he saw someone crawl out from underneath the car, which was located at Meridian Avenue and 17th Street, Friday afternoon.

He said he thought what happened was suspicious, so he called the police. Out of precaution, officers also called the bomb squad.

Officials did not find anything.

The all clear was given after 2 p.m.

