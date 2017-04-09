MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An LGBT pride parade made its way through Ocean Drive, on South Beach, Sunday afternoon.

The spectacle, as well as a festival at Lummus Park, brought this year’s Miami Beach Pride festivities to an end.

A stampede of people pounded the pavement along Ocean Drive, from Fifth to 15th streets-, as hundreds of revelers watched on. Four people were later crowned Pride Marshals for their contributions to the LGBT community.

They know how to get the party going #MiamiBeachPride https://t.co/Xjp1a9XfNv — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) April 9, 2017

The festival, which took place from 11th to 14th streets, along and near Ocean Drive, featured international DJs, community booths, food vendors, cash bars and a family fun zone.

