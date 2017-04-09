MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An LGBT pride parade made its way through Ocean Drive, on South Beach, Sunday afternoon.
The spectacle, as well as a festival at Lummus Park, brought this year’s Miami Beach Pride festivities to an end.
A stampede of people pounded the pavement along Ocean Drive, from Fifth to 15th streets-, as hundreds of revelers watched on. Four people were later crowned Pride Marshals for their contributions to the LGBT community.
The festival, which took place from 11th to 14th streets, along and near Ocean Drive, featured international DJs, community booths, food vendors, cash bars and a family fun zone.
