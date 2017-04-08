MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An eclectic crowd is celebrating inclusion and diversity along the iconic Ocean Drive and elsewhere on South Beach as part of this year’s LGBT pride festivities, this weekend.

Miami Beach Pride is bringing together the LGBT community and gay rights supporters at Lummus Park, along 11th Street and Ocean Drive, for three days of fun.

Attendee Nick Staszak said the festive mood highlights the event’s aim. “Today is about love, unity. It’s about everyone coming together,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re gay, straight, bi, trans, anything. It’s all about just love.”

A beach party and a festival, as well as a parade on Sunday, are just a few of the festivities being held throughout the weekend. In Downtown Miami, the Freedom Tower was lit in rainbow colors in commemoration of the event, beginning at sunset on Saturday.

