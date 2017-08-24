Miami Beach prepares for flooding ahead of heavy rainfall

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Miami Beach have begun preparations, Thursday, after news of heavy rain heading their way.

In Sunset Harbour, residents have just recently recovered from rainfall that flooded much of the area at the beginning of August. Miami Beach Public Works have been hard at work, prepping pumping stations for possible street flooding.

However, early morning commuters were not able to avoid slow traffic due to heavy rainfall. On Interstate 95, traffic cameras showed plenty of stop-and-go traffic, including a couple crashes.

Pumps in Northwest Miami-Dade and Miami Shores have already begun working to alleviate flooding. People were seen wading through water in Wynwood.

Back in Miami Beach, business owners said they’re prepared this time around. TKS Miami employee Alex Martinez remembers how bad flooding was earlier in the month.

“It was literally flooded up to here,” said Martinez. “It was insane.”

TKS Miami was hit with about half a foot of water and has already placed down sandbags to prevent flooding from happening again.

Public Works employees continue to work on the pumps to prevent yet another messy situation. “We’ve got all hands on deck,” said Miami Beach Public Works Director Eric Carpenter. “[We’re] making sure that we’re as ready as we can possibly be, and we’re hoping that Mother Nature is kind to us.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.