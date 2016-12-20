Miami Beach Police Sergeant returns to work after being fired

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police Sergeant is back on the force after being fired for drinking on the job.

According to police, Miami Beach Police sergeant Michael Muley returned to work, Tuesday morning, after being laid off for nearly two years.

Back on July 14, 2014, surveillance video captured Muley drinking alcohol while working an off-duty job at Mango’s on Ocean Drive.

Officials conducted an eight-month-long investigation where they found Muley drank at least six alcoholic beverages that night, including at other nearby bars.

An arbitrator ruled, early this year, that the 14-year veteran to the force should be reinstated after he completed a series of requirements.

