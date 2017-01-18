All clear issued at Miami Beach JCC after bomb threat

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police responded to a bomb threat, Wednesday, at the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center.

According to a tweet by Miami Beach Police, a bomb threat was reportedly made at 9:54 a.m., Wednesday, at the Miami Beach JCC.

Update: Call received directly to MB JCC who then called @MiamiBeachPD at 9:54A. Building being evacuated. MB-K9 on scene as well. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 18, 2017

Police evacuated the building before issuing the all clear.

Police also shutdown traffic on Pine Tree Drive, between 41st and 43rd streets, which has since reopened.

Officials said several reports of bomb threats at 20 JCCs across the South and Northeast were made on Wednesday, as well.

Police are now investigating a similar bomb scare at a Jewish academy in Palm Beach Gardens.

Last week, there were similar threats nationwide, including one at the JCC In Southwest Miami-Dade.

