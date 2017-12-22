Miami Beach Police officers surprise drivers with $25 gift cards

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida police officers surprised several drivers with a special holiday gift, Friday.

Members of the Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police handed out $25 gift cards to drivers following the law.

The gesture came as a part of the union’s annual initiative to spread holiday cheer.

“We came up with the gift cards at Christmastime, ’cause that’s when most people are in need of something,” said said FOP president Robert Jenkins, “and as you’ve seen, people get excited when you tell them they’ve done something right. They don’t expect it. It’s our way of giving back to the community that we serve.”

Fifteen unsuspecting drivers were the lucky recipients of the gift cards.

