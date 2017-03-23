Miami Beach Police officers photographed sleeping on job

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A picture of what appears to be two Miami Beach Police officers snoozing on the job has initiated an internal investigation.

According to Miami New Times, an anonymous tipster, who identified himself as “Joe Citizen,” sent them a picture of two officers, identified as Pedro Gonzalez and Grettel Monge, clearly zonked out inside of a police cruiser while on duty in Miami Beach.

New Times reported the photos were taken around 4:30 a.m., near the beach and Second Street.

“I think it’s a disgrace,” said local resident Crystal. “Why should they be sleeping on the job when they should be doing the job that they’re hired to do. “‘I’ve never heard of that before. I’ve heard of coffee and doughnuts, but I’ve never heard of sleeping on the job.”

And Miami Beach Police won’t be “pressing the snooze button” on the matter anytime soon. The on-duty siesta has now sparked an Internal Affairs investigation.

Miami Beach Police commented on the photographs, Wednesday.

“This matter was brought to our attention this morning and is being taken very seriously. As such, the chief has instructed internal affairs to investigate,” read a statement by Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez.

All jokes aside, this is a serious matter. Even moreso since spring breakers will be flocking to the city for the next few weeks, which calls for a heightened police presence on the Beach.

“They’re upholding the law — well, they’re supposed to be,” explained Ash, who said the photos upset him, “and if people are taking advantage of that, that’s not right.”

Despite this, some people empathize with the officers.

“A lot of people think that cops need to be on duty 24/7, but, I mean, they work horribly long shifts, they’re underpaid, they’re underappreciated, so it’s a rough life, it’s a give and take,” said a man. “I was in the Marines, so I know what it’s like being on duty and giving your partner breaks.”

This is an ongoing investigation, which, according to Miami Beach Police, is being taken very seriously.

