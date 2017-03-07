Miami Beach Police make arrest in case of anti-Semitic swastikas etched onto cars

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police detectives have made an arrest in the recent case where swastikas were found etched onto parked vehicles in Miami Beach.

The accused subject, Timothy Merriam, is already in jail on other charges, according to a tweet sent by MBPD.

#Breaking: MBPD has made an arrest on the recent cases where swastikas were etched onto vehicles. Subject already in jail on other charges. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 7, 2017

Police said Merriam is responsible for not only keying swastikas onto parked vehicles within the past month, but for also slashing bicycle tires during that same time frame.

Police released surveillance video of a man, who they believe is Merriam, shortly after announcing the connection and arrest.

They said Merriam is responsible for slashing city bike tires in February. On Feb. 26, he was finally arrested in connection to this crime.

Due to his arrest, detectives were able to connect him to the most recent anti-Semitic vehicle etchings.

