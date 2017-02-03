MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police investigators want to stop an armed invader who targeted a Miami Beach home.

“It was really frightening, at the beginning, I couldn’t just believe what happened,” said the homeowner, who did not want to show her face. “On the other hand, I’m really grateful to God because this is like a miracle for all of us.”

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene hours after the invasion, which took place at around 8:45 p.m., Thursday.

The son, who is in his 20s, was in the backyard when the subject approached him. “One of my sons was alone in the house, and then he went to the backyard, and it’s like the guy was waiting for them,” the homeowner said, “so immediately he opens the door, and he approaches him with a gun in his hand, and he told him, ‘Let me go into the house.'”

The homeowner’s son was then taken into the house, where his brother — also in his 20s — was inside. The thief took watches from the brothers before he left in the pool cabana before taking off. However, when he left, he also took their sense of security.

“They were not harmed,” the homeowner said. “They were extremely frightened. He pushed them a little bit, but that’s it.”

Miami Beach Police combed the scene for clues, and the homeowner hopes the clues will lead to an arrest. “I hope this doesn’t happen to any other person,” she said.

Miami Beach Police said this type of crime in this particular area is very rare.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

