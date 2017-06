MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police nabbed a slithery suspect roaming the South Beach streets Thursday night.

The 7-foot Albino Python was discovered near Alton Road and 13 Street. Officers were able to corral the reptile, even posing for a photo with the snake.

#WhileYouWereSleeping: MBPD captured this bad boy roaming near Alton Road and 13 Street!

🐍 👮🏻 pic.twitter.com/OvNPMPzNdk — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 9, 2017

Police turned the python over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

