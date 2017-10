MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are showing support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Miami Beach Police Department made a few color adjustments for October.

A pink patrol car has hit the streets, and LED signs are glowing pink at headquarters.

The displays will remain in place through the end of the month.

