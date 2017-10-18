Miami Beach officials approve new closing time for beaches

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City commissioners in Miami Beach have approved an earlier closing time parts of the beach in an attempt to decrease crime.

Areas east of the dunes — the shoreline and sands — will be off limits from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., as of Oct. 28.

The decision was meant to crack down on criminals who target the area’s tourists and residents who are out late at night.

