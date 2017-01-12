Miami Beach mayor won’t run for re-election

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine will not run for re-election in November.

He announced the decision in a video posted Thursday morning, in which he also listed his accomplishments and highlights from his last two terms as mayor of Miami Beach.

“Today as I enter the final year of my second term, I want you to know that it will also be my last,” Levine said. “As for me, I intend to explore new avenues for the future, to learn how I can best serve our community and our state.”

Levine said he plans to travel across the state to learn from, and listen to, Floridians.

He is reportedly considering a run for governor.

He said he will make his final decision in the spring.

