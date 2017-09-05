Miami Beach mayor announces mandatory evacuation for city

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine held a news conference to announce an mandatory evacuation for the City of Miami Beach Wednesday or Thursday.

In Tuesday’s news conference, Levine made a personal appeal. He said if you have friends or family, outside of the area, consider going there now before the evacuation begin to take place.

The evacuation is set take place on either Wednesday or Thursday, but it has not been confirmed as yet.

Officials are currently working through logistics at this time.

