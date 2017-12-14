Miami Beach massage therapist charged with sexual battery

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida massage therapist was arrested for sexual battery at a spa.

Dominic Abosi appeared in bond court Thursday and has since bonded out.

Abosi was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery.

According to officials, the victim was getting a massage at the Tao Spa near West Avenue and 10th Street in Miami Beach, and that’s where the assault happened.

Abosi has since been released on $25,000 bond.

The suspect was told by officials to stay away from the alleged victim.

