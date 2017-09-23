Miami Beach man injured during armed home invasion

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner is speaking out, hours after, he said, two armed men broke into their home and stole his jewelry before they opened fire, sending him to the hospital, early Saturday morning.

Thirty-nine-year-old Alexaure Salgado Rodriguez showed 7News his bandaged wound as he described the terrifying early morning break-in. He said the subjects broke into his apartment, put a gun to his head and threatened to kill him if he didn’t give up his gold jewelry.

“They had a gun in their hand and a bandana over their face,” said Salgado Rodriguez as he spoke through a translator.

The victim said the masked perpetrators, whom he described as Hispanic, ordered him to walk to his bedroom, pushed him on the bed and demanded that he give them the jewelry.

Moments later, he said, one of the men discharged his firearm, striking him in his backside. The subjects then fled from the home.

Salgado Rodriguez said he ran out the front door and shattered windows as he yelled for someone to call the police.

“He was yelling that somebody broke in. ‘Somebody shot me,'” said one witness.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene, at 1022 Bay Drive, within minutes, just before 5:00 a.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound near his groin. Officials said the injury was not life-threatening.

“Something like that never happens here,” said one neighbor.

Salgado Rodriguez was later released from the hospital.

While detectives worked to process and gather evidence, Salgado Rodriguez believes he may have been targeted. Photos of him show he owned a lot of gold jewelry.

Salgado Rodriguez said the thieves took off with about $90,000 worth of valuables.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.