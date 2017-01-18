Miami Beach man arrested for tweeting death threat to Trump

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach man is behind bars after police said he threatened to kill President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter.

Miami Beach Police said 51-year-old Dominic Puopolo made the threat on a video he posted to Twitter on Monday, saying, “This is the 16th of January, 2017. I will be at the review/inauguration and I will kill President Trump, President-elect Trump today.”

Police found Puopolo as he was leaving a fast food restaurant in the 200 block of 5 St and arrested him. Puopolo, who police said is homeless, confessed to detectives that he did threaten the President-elect on social media.

Puopolo is being held on $1 million bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, and will undergo a mental evaluation.

