Miami Beach man accused of abusing elderly mother

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach man has been arrested after, police said, he abused his 81-year-old mother.

Jerome Klein, 59, now faces charges of kidnapping and battery on his mother.

Klein is accused of repeatedly punching his mother and tying her to a chair for nearly eight hours, last week, in their Miami Beach home.

Police also said he threatened to kill her and her dog if she tried to escape.

Klein is being held without bond.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.