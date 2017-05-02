Miami Beach lawyer charged with cyberstalking ex-girlfriend

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami Beach lawyer is facing charges of cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend, including accusations that he tampered with her electric utility service and made charges to her credit cards.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a news release Tuesday that 37-year-old Grant Sarbinoff harassed the woman on a daily basis since their breakup in late September 2016. Rundle says Sarbinoff is facing several charges, including stalking, identity theft and illegal computer access.

Sarbinoff did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. No attorney for him appeared in court records.

Rundle says Sarbinoff came to the woman’s home late at night more than 20 times and had her power disconnected. He also is accused of secretly attaching a GPS device to her car and harassing the woman’s current boyfriend.

