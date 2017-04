MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Gay Pride kicked off on Monday with a ceremonial raising of the rainbow flag at City Hall, Monday evening.

Miami Beach is often regarded as one of the most gay-friendly destinations worldwide.

The rainbow flag flies year-round alongside the U.S. flag.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.